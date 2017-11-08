Here are Rob and Nick’s 2017-2018 Power Rankings! If you’d like to skip ahead to your teams stage in the podcast you can click the respective links below. Please be sure to like, favorite, comment and share this episode and tune in for the next!

#30- Magic: 1:31

#29- Suns: 5:40

#28- Nets: 9:28

#27- Knicks: 13:48

#26- Hawks: 19:38

#25- Pacers: 23:07

#24- Lakers: 25:55

#23-Bulls: 29:10

#22- Kings: 30:58

#21- Pistons: 33:56

#20- Mavericks: 35:54

#19-76ers: 38:18

#18- Hornets: 42:48

#17-Heat: 44:47

#16-Trail Blazers: 47:07

#15- Jazz: 49:29

#14- Clippers: 52:00

#13- Pelicans: 54:47

#12- Grizzles: 57:00

#11-Nuggets: 59:20

#10-Bucks: 1:1:57

#9-Timberwolves: 1:3:46

#8-Toronto: 1:6:27

#7-Rockets: 1:9:02

#6-Wizards: 1:11:27

#5- Celtics: 1:14:26

#4-Spurs: 1:18:16

#3-OKC: 1:22:47

#2- Cavaliers: 1:27:12

#1 Warriors: 1:30:10