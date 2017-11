Everyday Detox. Things you can do most of the time to keep toxins from staying in your body. Eating clean healthy food without chemicals, sweating through exercise or saunas, drinking lots of clean water, making sure your water is clean. Making sure you have good probiotics on board to prevent you from reabsorbing toxins tagged for excretion! We have to live in this environment, but we can work to change it and in the meantime keep ourselves as healthy as possible!