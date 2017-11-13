Photo Gallery: Students Host Tarang Diwali Celebrations

By Conor Merchant

Undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Connecticut celebrated the Hindu festival Tarang Diwali last week, drawing in more than one thousand spectators and performers. People of all ages gathered to watch reenactments, dance crews, live music and enjoy cultural foods.

Two different ceremonies took place: the undergraduate in Rome Ballroom on Saturday, November 11 and the graduate in Mansfield camp on Sunday, November 3.

Tarang Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Light. It signifies the triumph of light over dark, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair.

Undergraduate Celebration – November 11th

Photos Credit: Conor Merchant

Graduate Student Celebration – November 3rd

Photos Credit: Conor Merchant