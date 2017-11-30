Wintrich tweeted Wednesday identifying the woman who took his papers as UConn alumna Catherine Gregory, who is the associate director of Career Services and Advising at Quinnebaug Valley Community College in Danielson, Connecticut.

UConn Coalition for Social Justice President Rebecca Kaufman says she thinks Wintrich assaulted Gregory and that he deserved to be arrested.

“Honestly I think it’s just indicative of a larger culture of toxic masculinity and this whole culture of structural violence that’s going on right now,” Kaufman says.

The UConn College Republicans sponsored the lecture, called, “It Is OK to Be White.” The group wrote on Facebook Tuesday that several of their flyers were removed or modified before the event.

“It is sad that our fellow students at UConn have to take down or modify Lucian Wintrich’s posters because they disagree with free speech and individualism. Don’t worry, we put more up!” the group says.

During his talk, Wintrich says that half of Americans “normalize aggression” against conservatives or Trump supporters and justify it by calling them “Nazis.” He also describes what he says are two distinct versions of the United States that currently exist.

“There are currently two Americas,” Wintrich says. “One full of cherry-trees, apple pie capitalism, and another America run by illegal immigrant tranny communists.”

Scores of audience members booed the 29-year-old commentator and chanted phrases such as “Go home Nazis,” “Black lives matter,” and “F**k you.” One attendee shouted “I hope you get killed” after Wintrich referred to a woman as “this fat girl” while telling a personal story.

Wintrich stopped at various points during his talk and exchanged remarks with the crowd, at times receiving applause from a section of the audience. After being interrupted by shouting at one point, Wintrich paused and said “You guys need to shut the f**k up.”

One event attendee who asks to remain anonymous says he thinks it’s understandable that Wintrich reacted how he did after Gregory took his speech papers from the podium.

“It’s not entirely unreasonable that, after basically being poked for 45 minutes, a person would lose their temper,” he says. “I’m not saying it’s the right thing to do, but I’m saying I understand it.”