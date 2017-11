Bicycle Talk Episode 73 0 % Overall Score Reader Rating: ( 0 Votes) 0%

Ron’s Rant: Cyclist sued by motorist? Positive side Bikewalkct.org. Peoples choice awards for 2017 Many guests from Bicycle Talk win awards Pedlinron scores! Maintenance minute front and rear derailleur.

More Bicycle Shop Etiquette. More road booty! Disc brakes on road bikes. Bicycle Trainer tips.