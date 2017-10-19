Updated 10/19, 12:31 PM

STORRS – The University of Connecticut’s Storrs Center has been home to more than 50 different cafés, restaurants, and stores since it opened in September 2013.

However, the center has never had a crêpe-only restaurant. Until now.

Farmhouse Crêpes officially opened last Wednesday and offers more than a dozen different crepe options to visitors.

First-time business owner and UConn student Tahj-Anthony Jean says his inspiration for choosing the light French pastry comes from his childhood.

“I love crêpes. I’ve been making [them] for my mom on Mother’s Day since I was 12, so that’s how the crepes came about. At first it was [going to be] a pancakes/waffle place and I was like, ‘You know what? I love crêpes. I think everybody else will like crêpes too,'” Jean says.

Before starting his own business, Jean played for two years on the UConn football team. Now a junior, he says he retired from the sport he loves so he could focus on managing the store.

Jean says he began thinking about opening the store in April and then planned the project during the subsequent months.

“I always thought there should be a pancake or a waffle place [in Downtown Storrs], and I saw this spot open as was like, ‘Hey!’ I talked to my family about it and they were like, ‘I got your back if you want to do it,’ and they supported me the whole way.”

Jean has gone from one full-time duty to the next — from Division-I student athlete to full-time student business-owner. He hires and trains new staff, oversees everyday operations, and operates the company social media pages.

The former UConn football player is pursuing a major in economics with a minor in computer science.

At the end of the month, Jean turns 20 years old. This is a surprisingly young age for his position, as only an estimated 16% of small business owners in the United States are younger than 35 years old, according to Babson College’s June 2016 study, “State of Small Business in 2016.”

Although Jean is young compared to the average American small business owner, he says he has a very experienced mentor to help him.

Chef and business consultant Frank Lepri advises Jean about how to open his first restaurant and also helps train new employees. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Lepri has decades of culinary experience from a variety of places.

“I’ve been doing [the restaurant business] 30 years. I’ve been an executive chef [in places] from New York City, to the French restaurant downtown in Hartford — Pastis — to a country club, to having my own restaurants. We actually had three of them.”

Lepri and his wife Debbie currently co-own the Trattoria Da Lepri in Ellington, Connecticut, where he says they prioritize buying local ingredients.