http://5886e4ebcbc837d13f8e-597f4ed4ea6895a41e2bd2978eb66730.r56.cf5.rackcdn.com/News%20Stories/Vigil%20for%20Vegas%20Story%20Mixdown%201.mp3 STORRS – Members of the Storrs-Mansfield community came to Fairfield Way Thursday night to share thoughts and lament Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada that killed 59 people and wounded 489. Mansfield Mayor Paul Shapiro, UConn Chief of Police Hans D. Rhynhart, Reverend Ryan Lerner, and numerous other public officials attended the event.

Shapiro says that while he believes it’s important to take action in response to the events, he also believes it’s important to mourn.

“We as a community – the Mansfield community and the UConn community, together as a family – we need to be together to express our grief.” he says. “There’s a need for us to share our grief and to express solidarity with those who’ve lost their loved ones.”

Shapiro later shares the poem “Each of Us Has a Name” by Israeli poet Zelda. He says the poem seems “particularly appropriate” for mourning the deaths in the “senseless mass murder” in Las Vegas.

Opening lines: “Each of us has a name

given by God

and given by our parents…”

Rhynhart tells vigil attendees they should remember how bravely people responded despite the danger they faced during the shooting.

“Let’s remember and honor the first responders who provided critical care to the injured and worked to stop the shooting,” he says. “[Let’s remember] the ordinary people – people like you and me attending the concert – who became extraordinary people, who were thrust into a nightmare and responded heroically and saved countless lives.”

He also says that “kind words, helping hands and open minds” are “powerful actions” that show we care.