I have become aware that there is a high incidence of cancer and death among firefighters, and that most of the firefighters and construction crew that worked on the World Trade Center after 9/11 are ill or deceased. I talk about possible solutions for firefighters to protect them from the airborne toxins they face while fighting fires and also the construction workers who clean up after them. SAUNAS IN THE FIREHOUSES! Also, my dream for holistically oriented psychiatric facilities, with healthy, organic food, massage and acupuncture, rest, and energy medicine. I can dream, right? Also, a discussion of the pros and cons of fluoride for cavity protection.