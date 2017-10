The light is waning and your energy may be going with it. Hormonally, that’s normal! It’s OK to slow down, do activities in short bursts with more rest. Also, all about Vitamin K, both K1 and K2! How they help with blood clotting, preventing calcifications, mineralizing teeth, building bones, and preventing cancer. Also, how to get them in food. K2 is mostly in animal protein, but as a vegan, natto!