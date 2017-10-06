Did you know our friend, vitamin E, otherwise known as d-alpha tocopherol, and his buddies, gamma- and beta-tocopherol, and their friends the Tocotrienols, are just WONDERFUL? Great for fighting cancer, helping the immune system, regulating hormone function, and reducing cholesterol and improving cardivascular health! Such a great vitamin, it deserves its own show. It’s mostly in VEGAN stuff! The best sources are sunflower seeds and almonds, but there’s a lot in most nuts and seeds! We talk about the biochemistry of E too.