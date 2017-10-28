On this episode of d’Archive, Matt Guariglia, UConn History PhD Candidate and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Journalist discusses the protections and restrictions on recorded documentation. Stemming from his academic research on the New York City Police Department and FOIA reporting, Matt talks about leaking, National Security Archive, Cointelpro and burning draft records.

Featured Tracks:

Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not be Televised

Gil Scott-Heron – I’ll Call It Morning From Now On

Logo by Melica Bloom