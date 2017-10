On today’s episode we discuss the events of NFL week 3 with a new segment “Not Talking Politics”, “Who Got Finessed” makes a reappearance as we see a few late NBA offseason moves, and we give our Week 4 NFL Picks! Then we get CouchSide Hockey Specialist Joe Fairbanks on the line to prepare us for the upcoming NHL season and debut a new segment “Hockey Tough or Plain Stupid”. (Recorded September 30th)