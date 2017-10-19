Ron’s Rant: Bicycles on sidewalks, pedestrian speed only! On a positive side: Ashford metric century gravel ride results.

Information about Interbike. Guest, Tony Cherolis from BICICO and Center for Latino Progress in Hartford. New CT transit bus from Hartford to Storrs Campus. Bike touring, Warm Showers, Bike paths, Sustainable Transportation in Hartford, Ron’s calendar, cyclocross races and events and Bikewalkct annual dinner.