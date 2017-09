Vitamin D is VERY important. There are Vitamin D receptors in every cell in your body. Of course, it’s important for calcium and magnesium absorption and metabolism. But did you know it’s important in mood, pain, immunity, and fighting cancer? Also, really it’s a HORMONE, because our bodies make it from cholesterol, and it’s converted to active vitamin D3 by sunlight! We address how much time you should spend in the sun vs. taking a supplement.