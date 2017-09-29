This episode of d’Archive features former UConn Archives & Special Collections Archivist and Former Connecticut State Librarian Richard Akeroyd in conversation about the formation of the Alternative Press Collection, the War in Vietnam and the role of documenting protest movements. Drawing on his experience of establishing the ephemera heavy Alt Press Collection at the UConn Archives, Richard explains the beacons, alliances and controversies that arose out of his collecting initiatives beginning in the late 1960s. The formation of this collection at one of the most politically divided times in the country’s history, informs and resonates the challenges of documenting the current discourses of today’s equally divided political landscape.

Featured Tracks:

Bill Horowitz – International Corporation Man

Logo by Melica Bloom