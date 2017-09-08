Punk Rock in Connecticut! Discussion of the Joe Snow Punk Rock Collection at the Archives & Special Collections and punk youth culture featuring hardcore punk, vegan straight edge and oral history of the Anthrax Club during Connecticut’s early hardcore punk scene.
TRACKLIST:
Bad Brains – Attitude
Fatal Vision – Klan Man
End Product – Starve
Seizure – Slaughterhouse
CIA – Destiny
CIA – JFK
Rude Awakening – Walk to the Liquor Store
Lost Generation – Don’t Exist
Youth of Today – Standing Hard
Bad Brains – Sailin On
