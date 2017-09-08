Punk Rock in Connecticut! Discussion of the Joe Snow Punk Rock Collection at the Archives & Special Collections and punk youth culture featuring hardcore punk, vegan straight edge and oral history of the Anthrax Club during Connecticut’s early hardcore punk scene.

TRACKLIST:

Bad Brains – Attitude

Fatal Vision – Klan Man

End Product – Starve

Seizure – Slaughterhouse

CIA – Destiny

CIA – JFK

Rude Awakening – Walk to the Liquor Store

Lost Generation – Don’t Exist

Youth of Today – Standing Hard

Bad Brains – Sailin On