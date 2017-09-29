Did you know the trade show is moving to RENO? Out of the way and hard to get to! But, here’s the 10 most bike friendly cities. You’ll never guess which one is number 4! Peter Sagan got unjustly kicked out of the Tour de France, so got some good rest and won the World Championship. Yay Slovakia! Selene Yeager goes on about core, core, core, so good for your riding. And the BIGGIE: why wider tires are faster, and even faster than those expensive, noisy deep dish wheels! It’s on Ownbutt.