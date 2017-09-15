Ron rants about how Chris Froome won both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, and that he sprinted at the end of the Vuelta to take la Camisa Verde AND la Camisa Roja. So, he won the whole thing AND the sprinter’s jersey. Not done since Bernard Hinault! I think. But the MAIN thing is that NERAC Earth is having their first Gravel Grinder bicycle tour on Saturday, September 16, 2017, with its base at Ashford Memorial Park. You can go 60 or 30 miles on a course with a lot of dirt roads! Guest Jill Nugent and Pete LaValley come to tell us all about it, and of course talk cycling. This event benefits the Pet Sanctuary of Ashford, Interval House, and the John Dequattro Cancer Center. Awesome!