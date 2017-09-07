Ron interviews Eric Weis, who is the founder and director of the Builder’s Ball! It’s a great trade show that celebrates people who design and build bicycle frames here in the good ol’ USA. This year, it’s moved to the Boston Design Center because they needed a bigger venue! It’s Saturday, September 23, 2017, and you can see bicycles of all sorts, from really fast ones to those meant for the randonneur, the cyclist who does 600K bike trips at a clip! They shout out to Richard Fries, a great cyclocross pioneer in Connecticut, and Peter Weigle, a bicycle designer who hails from Lyme, CT. Getting back to roots and the joy of the simple machine!