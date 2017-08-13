The Hip Hop Enthusiast Episode 6 Kyle French August 13, 2017 Album Review, Entertainment, Music, Podcasts, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Breakdown #6 on my new school artists list, album reviews for 12 by A$AP Twelvy and the infamous Booty Tape by Ugly God, of course we have song of the week, and we take a look at a hot beat tape from a local producer! -Recorded August 10th Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Leave a Reply