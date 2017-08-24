Today I got interested in fat loss, again. There’s a saying that fat loss is 70% in the kitchen, but I don’t know how scientific that is. Clearly, fat loss is aided in great part by regular exercise, because people who keep weight off exercise on the average 1 hour/day. The National Weight Control Registry mentions 9 things that people who successfully keep off 30 or more pounds have in common, and it’s not one specific diet! I also discuss the physiological specifics on why exercise helps fat loss, and it’s not just about burning more calories. Stuff like: they weigh themselves weekly, they follow a program, they don’t follow a program, they made a significant change in their initial diet. So, get moving!