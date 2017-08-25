Mr. Trump got rid of the White House Bike Share program. That may make it hard on some staffers. We got a rebuttal about people going too fast on e-bikes on the rail trail. We recap the Steeple Chase, and I wax eloquent on repairing the cramps I got at Mile 92! Our friend Amber Pierce won the Women’s Division of the Tokeneke Road Race! Mansfield Pride! It’s time for the Vuelta a Espana and Chris Froome’s in red, for goodness sakes! And, did you know that some people are working so hard in spin class that they’re getting RHABDOMYOLYSIS? I explain what the heck that is and why it’s bad. And, a few training tips.