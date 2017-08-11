SAUL NESSELROTH turned 90 this year and is STILL RIDING HIS BIKE. He and a bunch of friends are riding 90K for his 90th year tomorrow, August 10, 2017! It’s so great! Ron rants about Bicycle Haters. They have websites, blogs, and everything. More on that pesky Oregon bike tax. Don’t they know SUV’s damage the roads WAAAYYY more than bicycles??? Why not tax them??? The Stopsign Rollthrough Law actually proves to be safer than stopping at a stopsign. Lane Departure Cameras don’t see bikes, or people, or cars, just lanes! Don’t we need side view cameras like the backup cameras? Events: Steeple Chase, Cyclocross, other events all coming up.