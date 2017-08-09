A big shoutout to Bicycle Ambassadors, people who are capable of riding fast but choose to ride with people at a variety of levels to encourage them. Camaraderie is a good thing! Rahsaan Bahati, a retired cyclist, LOVES the E-bike, and here’s why. Plus, Fran’s journey through cycling, and coming to grips with people who want to win the group ride, and trying to create cycling in community!
Great job Fran!!!! Me and 4 other friends loved the 66 mile ride….well really 67!! Support was great, food at the end was super and the folks along the way were fantastic. As a result of the ride 2 of my friends joined TCC….How cool is that.
looking forward to the Steeple Chase