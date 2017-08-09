A big shoutout to Bicycle Ambassadors, people who are capable of riding fast but choose to ride with people at a variety of levels to encourage them. Camaraderie is a good thing! Rahsaan Bahati, a retired cyclist, LOVES the E-bike, and here’s why. Plus, Fran’s journey through cycling, and coming to grips with people who want to win the group ride, and trying to create cycling in community!