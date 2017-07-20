This week we interviewed Carla Bartolucci, a lovely woman who is committed to providing healthy, hypoallergenic, delicious foods! She and her husband have a company called Jovial, to celebrate the joyous 2nd half of her life. She learned from her daughter’s food allergies about creating healthy gluten free foods, and all about the ancient precursor to wheat, einkorn. They bought the old Randall’s Ordinary, a 17th century building and property in North Stonington, and are converting into a place for culinary gatherings.