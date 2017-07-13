Today we had Scot Brown, and his husband, Pilo as guests. He is originally from Plainfield, CT but has been living many years in Amsterdam. Scot discovered the Ketogenic Diet to deal with obesity instead of having gastric bypass surgery, and lost 100 lb! He got so excited he studied with Jason Fung, M.D., in Toronto, a big proponent and teacher of this way of eating. You eat a lot of healthy fat, do some fasting, and eat relatively low carb and grain free. He feels that it helps him to be joyful, in addition to all the other health benefits! Great for diabetics, neurological conditions, mental illness, and much more.