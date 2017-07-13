Today we once again got to interview our local bicycle racing celebrity, Amber Pierce, of Team Colavita! We talked about what it’s like to be a domestique (take care of the team), her previous experience on the Stanford U. Bike Team and mountain biking, riding safely and predictably, and improving form on the bicycle. We also reminded people that judging average speed on rides is a poor metric to strive for because it is affected by so many variables. And that it’s important to optimize your pedal stroke, and practice by doing one legged drills!