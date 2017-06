Today we got into a discussion of Vasomotor Rhinorrhea, when your nose runs after you eat. Plus all the other reasons (food, environmental, allergies) why you can have stuffy sinuses. We got a call about SIBO, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, one of the reasons you just can’t seem to get around that gas and bloating. And why it’s great to eat all those berries that are ready and even growing wild!