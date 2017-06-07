The Episode

Sometimes when you tell people you’re a humanities major, they look at you like you just said you have 6 months to live. Is life with a humanities degree all that dismal? In this episode, Ali is teaming up with two other UConn students, Sahar Iqbal and Alice Hu, to tell the stories of humanities majors who aren’t just employed but doing something their humanities degree prepared them for. This is Humanities Majors Are People Too.

Professors Are People Too is a show hosted by an English major looking to find the person behind the Ph.D. Trying to rebuild the professor-student relationship, host Ali Oshinskie takes us on a tour of the professors who transformed her learning experience from lecture-hall lost to office-hour happy. In collaboration with University of Connecticut’s English Department and WHUS, UConn’s Sound Alternative, this podcast ventures off the syllabus into lessons that can’t be graded.

Podington Bear – Twosome

Podington Bear – Dowl

Podington Bear – Halflight

Podington Bear – Chauncy

Podington Bear – Boop

Composed by Nick Thornburn – Bad Dream (Theme from Serial)

