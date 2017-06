Ron interviews John Sattar and Pete LaValley of the NERAC Earth Bicycle Club. They promote everyone getting on bikes, but today they want everyone to know about the Seven Lakes Ride based at Stafford High School. They’ll also have a gravel grinder in Ashford in the fall. And they talk about the Dutch Reach! No, it’s not what you think. It’s opening the car door with your right hand, forcing you to look in back of you for cyclists, pedestrians, other cars, and alien invasions!