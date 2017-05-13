Today we talked about how to get magnesium into your body and your life. Magnesium can bring world peace. We also offer help to preserve brain function as you age. And here’s a suprise: Yoga fights depression! Somebody actually studied it. Namaste!
Today we talked about how to get magnesium into your body and your life. Magnesium can bring world peace. We also offer help to preserve brain function as you age. And here’s a suprise: Yoga fights depression! Somebody actually studied it. Namaste!
Leave a Reply