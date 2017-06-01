I supply Ron’s rant about cyclists needing NOT to engage angry drivers, but to attempt a little peace and harmony, and if they’re not having it, wish them a grateful day and move along. Also, inverview with Sylvia Ounpuu, very active in Bike Walk Bolton, who is promoting Rolling Museum on the Hop River Trail 1:00 PM this Saturday, June 3, 2017! We talk about how great that trail is and how you can learn about its geographic, plant, and historical features. Also, last weekend I honored my dad’s 80th birthday by riding 80+ miles in his honor. The route included the Devil’s Hopyard, and I provide a little history of that.