We’re covering Governors Ball via Twitter and Instagram all weekend @WHUSRadio.

Follow us for updates worth being jealous over.

Being up in Storrs, Connecticut may feel like a city in term of size, but it’s nothing compared to being in New York City. While our summers are filled with an empty campus and an empty radio station, we’re switching sceneries for subways and festivals. We’re spotlighting on this weekend’s Governors Ball festival and you can follow our ad featuring big acts like Chance The Rapper, Lorde, Childish Gambino and Tool. While those big names lead the lineup, we wouldn’t be a college radio station if we weren’t cheerleading our big names like Mac DeMarco, Parquet Courts, Car Seat Headrest and of course, Beach House. Before we head to the festival gates that is Randall’s Island, you’ll probably want to know how to get there from the good state of Connecticut.

Buddy Up

Going to shows alone is not fun, especially a festival as big as Gov Ball. Phone a friend, create a collaborative Spotify playlist leading up to the weekend and plan out your schedule via the Gov Ball app.

What to Pack

Cash, cameras (phone for the Instagram boomerangs, film for the blog posts afterward), sunscreen, an empty refillable water bottle, your real ID, sneakers, a comfortable outfit, and a nice small backpack to put everything in!

Leave at Home

Drugs, bad vibes, illegal items, your pets, alcohol, your fake ID, and film documentary equipment.

Metro North, Metro Cards

Taking the New Haven Line is your best bet for getting into the city without the hassle of parking. Head for 125th St – Harlem on the train, round-trip tickets of course. You’ll get off the train and have to walk down 125th street, toward Lexington Avenue to get on the X80, Gov Ball’s express bus! You can snag a Metrocard downstairs in the 4,5,6 subway station or get stay upstairs and get a bus ticket at a kiosk on by the stop. Be sure to fill up your Metrocard with $6.50, as a roundtrip fare will be deducted from your card when you get on. The buses run about every 5-7 minutes and start as early as 11 am through midnight.

Who We Want to See

Friday

Lorde

Bleachers

Charli XCX

Beach House

Danny Brown

Chance The Rapper

Saturday

Saint Motel



The Head and The Heart

Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker

Wu-Tang Clan

Phoenix

Car Seat Headrest (Listen: Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales)

Childish Gambino

Sunday

Barns Courtney

Parquet Courts

Franz Ferdinand

Mac DeMarco ( Read: Our review of This Old Dog

Cage The Elephant

Air (AKA the musicians behind The Virgin Suicides score)

Tool

The Governors Ball is more than music and we’re stoked to check out the food options and activities just as much as we want to see Beach House perform their new single, “Chariot.” Be sure to hydrate, get some grub at Roberta’s Pizza or the Melt Shop, and take a photo or two at the Instax photobooth.

Check back on whus.org for a weekend recap after Gov Ball’s end to relive your favorite moments or relive the moments you weren’t able to see IRL.