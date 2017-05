Today, April 26, 2017, is Ron’s 62nd Birthday! He broke the curse! His paternal grandfather and father both died at 61. So, here’s to another 61 years! To celebrate, we embarrassed him by talking about his progression from IBS to health, and with a bit about how even a little contamination with gluten can set him off. We found a study about how men who marry smart women live longer. That’s right, the women are smarter! Also, how to solve menopausal vaginal dryness.