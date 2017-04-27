DING DING DING!
The bell has rung and Andrew Foster and Gabe Foster are back on week 5 here to give you the latest in all things wrasslin’!TODAY’S EPISODE:Recorded on 4/20/17. HAPPY 4/20 RVD Day! Andrew and Gabe share their reviews on the RAW and SmackDown! LIVE They talk about who is winning right now with the new superstars on each show and which brand is thriving at the moment. They also discuss what is going on in wrestling news and rumors.
SONG USED:
- One of a Kind by Breaking Point
- Catch Your Breathe by CFO$
Leave a Reply