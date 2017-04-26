Play

DING DING DING!

The bell has rung and Warren Pierce(Joel Otero)and Gabe Foster are back on week 5 here to give you the latest in all things “wrasslin”!

TODAY’S EPISODE:

Recorded on 3/30/17. THIS IS IT!! The go-home shows for WWE RAW and SmackDown! LIVE going into the grand-daddy of them all…WrestleMania. The guys also introduce the viewers to what the FWL(Fantasy Wrestling League) is!

FWL PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/Fantasy-Wrestling-League-1436591606582313/

TOPICS THEY TOUCH ON:

  • Who has the better show this week
  • Who has the bet match card going into Wrestlemania
  • What really is the FWL?

SONG USED:

  • Greenlight by Pitbull(ft. Flo Rida & LunchMoney Lewis)

No More Stories

About The Author

Gabriel Foster

Gabe Foster is a long-time fan of Professional Wrestling. His love for it sparked at a young age watching it with his older brother Andrew Foster. He takes up all of his free time watching wrestling, playing video games on his live streams on Twitch, and studying of course!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.