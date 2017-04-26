DING DING DING!
The bell has rung and Warren Pierce(Joel Otero)and Gabe Foster are back on week 5 here to give you the latest in all things “wrasslin”!
TODAY’S EPISODE:
Recorded on 3/30/17. THIS IS IT!! The go-home shows for WWE RAW and SmackDown! LIVE going into the grand-daddy of them all…WrestleMania. The guys also introduce the viewers to what the FWL(Fantasy Wrestling League) is!
FWL PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/Fantasy-Wrestling-League-1436591606582313/
TOPICS THEY TOUCH ON:
- Who has the better show this week
- Who has the bet match card going into Wrestlemania
- What really is the FWL?
SONG USED:
- Greenlight by Pitbull(ft. Flo Rida & LunchMoney Lewis)
