DING DING DING!

The bell has rung and Warren Pierce(Joel Otero)and Gabe Foster are back on week 5 here to give you the latest in all things “wrasslin”!

TODAY’S EPISODE:

Recorded on 3/30/17. THIS IS IT!! The go-home shows for WWE RAW and SmackDown! LIVE going into the grand-daddy of them all…WrestleMania. The guys also introduce the viewers to what the FWL(Fantasy Wrestling League) is!

FWL PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/Fantasy-Wrestling-League-1436591606582313/

TOPICS THEY TOUCH ON:

Who has the better show this week

Who has the bet match card going into Wrestlemania

What really is the FWL?

SONG USED: