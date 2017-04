Today Ron tells about Senator Coram of Colorado, who has taken a stand against coal rolling. You’ll get a $100 fine if the bill passes and you do it in Colorado. Ron gives me, Fran, a few bike quizzes to find out if I’m a Bike Snob, and also reminds cyclists to be friendly and wave to everyone while cycling! Did you know that bicycle commuting to work decreases your risk of death? Also, why cycling is the best exercise? And, the 5 emotionally charged stages of BONKING.