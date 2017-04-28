Yay Vermont! They are working hard on making Driver Harrassment of Cyclists and Pedestrians a ticketable offense. These are called Vulnerable User Laws They want to up the ante if a driver endangers, injures, or kills a cyclist or pedestrian. We also discuss the dangers of distracted driving. And, electric assist bikes! They can be really great for some people, and here’s why. Did you know that NEW YORK has the most DRACONIAN law around E-bikes? They can’t be piloted ANYWHERE where motorized vehicles can ride. So, ONLY on bike paths! All the other states have either no regulations, or reasonable ones.