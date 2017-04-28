Today Ron talks about where the happiest kids in the world are. They’re in the Netherlands. That’s because the kids still get together and ride bikes all over the place! Where they’re not so happy? The US and Canada! To try to reverse this, Ron interview Katie Bell, Mansfield Youth Services Supervisor, and her ECSU intern Taylor Miranda. They’re putting on SAFE (re) Cycle at the Goodwin Elementary School in Storrs, which will have a bike ride for kids and families, instructions on safe riding, and refurbished bikes from Bikes for Kids! The event is 4/23/17 from 1-3 pm.

Ron also reminds you that May is Bike Month, and May 19 is Bike To Work Day! There will be a rally again at the State House in Hartford. Also, he reminds us all of group ride etiquette.