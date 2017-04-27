Ron interviews local cyclist and entrepreneur Scott Livingston, who owns Horst Engineering. There’s lots to discuss: Triathlon, Cyclocross Nationals, Commuting to work, Engineering bicycle parts at his business in East Hartford, and much more!
