DING DING DING!

The bell has rung once again and Andrew and Gabe Foster are BACK here on 3:16 day to give you the latest in all things wrestling, now joining them is Joel Otero(Warren Pierce)!

TODAY’S EPISODE:

Recorded on 3/16/17. The guys give their FANTASY BOOKING WrestleMania cards to see if their shows are better than WWE’s! At the end they have Joel help decide if their shows are in fact BETTER than WWE!

Gabe’s Show starts at: 4:00

Andrew’s Show starts at: 21:00

SONGS USED: