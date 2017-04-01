DING DING DING!

The bell has rung once again and Andrew and Gabe Foster are BACK here to give you the latest in all things wrestling!

TODAY’S EPISODE:

Recorded on 3/9/17. The guys give their review on this weeks episodes of RAW and SmackDown LIVE, and the Fastlane PPV! They also discuss what is happening in the rumor mill for discussions that have been happening behind the scenes.

TOPICS THEY TOUCH ON:

Their thoughts on Fastlane’s PPV

Goldberg as Universal Champion

Why SmackDown is better than RAW right now

What they are doing with Emma

Old TNA Superstars returning to TV

Bullet Club’s current status: Adam Cole/Kenny Omega video mentioned: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXahg-IEEag



SONGS USED: