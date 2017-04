Today Ron interviews Tyler Wren, a previous professional bike racer who raced for the Colavita team all over the world! It’s really cool to hear about his experiences. He attend Princeton University and raced for them too. He retired from pro cycling in 2014, and then founded the Farm to Fork Fondo series, which brings together great cycling while shining a light on family farms in New England, upstate New York, and the Berkshires.