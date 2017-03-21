The Episode

Professor Dwight Codr is the typical English professor, nice wool suit, tortoise-rimmed glasses, and loves himself some good British Literature. Ali isn’t the typical English major, she’s got ADD, just declared the major, and did we mention she’s not too fond of reading? In her first semester in the major, Ali tries out this office hours thing and finds that “typical” might not be the best word to describe what goes on in the English department.

Professors Are People Too is a show hosted by an English major looking to find the person behind the Ph.D. Trying to rebuild the professor-student relationship, host Ali Oshinskie takes us on a tour of the professors who transformed her learning experience from lecture-hall lost to office-hour happy. In collaboration with University of Connecticut’s English Department and WHUS, UConn’s Sound Alternative, this podcast ventures off the syllabus into lessons that can’t be graded.

