We talk about Cyclocross Nationals with Aaron Ofsiany who was in the “viral video race” (mens 40-49 no championship race on Tuesday the 3rd of January). Former Rainbow Cycle employee, how I introduced him to cross, living in SF, pulling kids in trailers, racing cross up to nationals, what that race was like yesterday and cycling in general. Plus, Ron’s Rant: unrealistic cycling New Year’s resolutions!