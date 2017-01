Bicycle Talk Episode 30: Interview with Adina Gianelli, Executive Director of Bike Walk Connecticut: The Future of Cycling in CT, and more Cyclocross Nationals!

We interview Adina Gianelli, newly appointed Executive Director of Bike Walk Connecticut, and get some of her take on future improvements to cycling and walking in Connecticut. Plus, Ron is STILL really excited about Cyclocross Nationals, first week in January 2017!