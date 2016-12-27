WHUS Staff Picks for the Best Albums, Artists and Songs of 2016

WHUS Staff Picks for the Best Albums, Artists and Songs of 2016

Hey everyone, it’s DJ Hails here (AKA Sahil Laul) and as the year wraps up, it’s time for the staff at the station to reveal their top picks for albums, songs, and artists of the year! Along with crowd favorites such as Frank Ocean’s Blonde and A Tribe Called Quest’s We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, there were many unique picks such as Ry X’s Dawn and Radio Dept’s Running Out Of Love. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or just a dabbler, hopefully you can find some great new music from 2016 that you will love on these lists! Hope everyone had a great 366 days. Happy New Year from all of us at WHUS!

Sahil Laul (Music Director)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

Ry X – Dawn Kaytranada – 99.9% The Avalanches – Wildflower Kanye West – The Life of Pablo James Blake – The Colour in Anything Bon Iver – 22, A Million Drake – Views Rihanna – ANTI Haelos – Full Circle KONGOS – Egomaniac

Craig Ruddy (Hip-Hop Director)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)

Chance The rapper – Coloring book

Snoop Dogg – Coolaid

Isaiah Rashad – The Suns Tirade

Anderson Paak – Malibu

Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – The Easy Truth

Kailey Townsend (Operations Manager)

DJ Kale’s Top Album’s I Actually Purchased, Listened, (all the way through) and Loved

Solange – A Seat at the Table Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book Angel Olsen – My Woman Joyce Manor – Cody Frank Ocean – Blonde Mitski – Puberty 2 Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Basement – Promise Everything Beyonce – Lemonade Kaytranada – 99.9%

George Bennett (Assistant Music Director)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)

Boxed In – Melt

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service

Palace – So Long Forever

STRFKR – Being No One, Going Nowhere

Animal Eyes – Where We Go

Favorite New Artists in 2016 (No Order)

Max Pope

Magic City Hippies

Hippo Campus

Whitney

NAO

Joel Atkinson (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

Radio Dept – Running Out Of Love Heron Oblivion – s/t Tess & Dave – s/t Cavern of Anti-Matter – Void Beats/Invocation Trex King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool Besnard Lakes – A Coliseum Complex Museum Beverly – The Blue Swell Via Vegrandis – II Karl Blau – Introducing Karl Blau

Chad Pope (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

MONEY – Suicide Songs Pinegrove – Cardinal DIIV – Is the Is Are Abi Reimold – Wriggling Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool Angel Olsen – My Woman Mitski – Puberty 2 Explosions in the Sky – The Wilderness Mothers – When You Walk a Long Distance You Are Tired Lucy Dacus – No Burden

Ian Judge (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

Frank Ocean – Blonde Kanye West – The Life of Pablo Noname – Telefone The Weeknd – Starboy D.R.A.M – Big Baby D.R.A.M Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!” Nxworries – Yes Lawd! Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book JMSN – It Is Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition

Favorite Songs of 2016 (In Order)

Childish Gambino – Baby Boy The Weeknd – Starboy Steve Lacy – Some Ty Dolla $ign – Stealing DJ Khaled – Holy Key (feat. Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar & Betty Wright) A Tribe Called Quest- We the People Common – A Bigger Picture Called Free (feat. Syd & Bilal) Solange – Cranes in the Sky A$AP Rocky – Telephone Calls (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Playboy Carti & Young Gleesh) Chance The Rapper – Blessings (Reprise) Mac Miller – Congratulations (feat. Bilal) Frank Ocean – Skyline To

Naomi Vilvovsky (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

How To Be A Human Being – Glass Animals Good Grief – Lucius Get To Heaven – Everything Everything Big Mess – Grouplove Every Night The Same Dream – Ball Park Music The Life Of Pablo – Kanye West The Bible 2 – AJJ

Erik Schweitzer (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

Frank Ocean – Blonde Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition Gorguts – Pleiades’ Dust King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service Insomnium – Winter’s Gate Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree David Bowie – ★ [Blackstar] Brain Tentacles – Brain Tentacles

Bob Conner (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)

David Bowie – Blackstar

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Drive-By-Truckers – American Band

Elizabeth Cook – Exodus of Venus

The Devil Makes Three – Redemption & Ruin

Charles Bradley – Changes

Bob Mould – Patch the Sky

Lucinda Williams – The Ghosts of Highway 20

Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome

Matthew Novoa (DJ)

Favorite Album of 2016

Lido – Everything

Michael Demarco (DJ)

Favorite Album of 2016

Frank Ocean – Blonde