Hey everyone, it’s DJ Hails here (AKA Sahil Laul) and as the year wraps up, it’s time for the staff at the station to reveal their top picks for albums, songs, and artists of the year! Along with crowd favorites such as Frank Ocean’s Blonde and A Tribe Called Quest’s We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, there were many unique picks such as Ry X’s Dawn and Radio Dept’s Running Out Of Love. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or just a dabbler, hopefully you can find some great new music from 2016 that you will love on these lists! Hope everyone had a great 366 days. Happy New Year from all of us at WHUS!
Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)
- Ry X – Dawn
- Kaytranada – 99.9%
- The Avalanches – Wildflower
- Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
- James Blake – The Colour in Anything
- Bon Iver – 22, A Million
- Drake – Views
- Rihanna – ANTI
- Haelos – Full Circle
- KONGOS – Egomaniac
Craig Ruddy (Hip-Hop Director)
Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)
Chance The rapper – Coloring book
Snoop Dogg – Coolaid
Isaiah Rashad – The Suns Tirade
Anderson Paak – Malibu
Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – The Easy Truth
Kailey Townsend (Operations Manager)
DJ Kale’s Top Album’s I Actually Purchased, Listened, (all the way through) and Loved
- Solange – A Seat at the Table
- Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
- Angel Olsen – My Woman
- Joyce Manor – Cody
- Frank Ocean – Blonde
- Mitski – Puberty 2
- Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
- Basement – Promise Everything
- Beyonce – Lemonade
- Kaytranada – 99.9%
George Bennett (Assistant Music Director)
Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)
A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Palace – So Long Forever
STRFKR – Being No One, Going Nowhere
Animal Eyes – Where We Go
Favorite New Artists in 2016 (No Order)
Max Pope
Magic City Hippies
Hippo Campus
Whitney
NAO
Joel Atkinson (DJ)
Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)
- Radio Dept – Running Out Of Love
- Heron Oblivion – s/t
- Tess & Dave – s/t
- Cavern of Anti-Matter – Void Beats/Invocation Trex
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity
- Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
- Besnard Lakes – A Coliseum Complex Museum
- Beverly – The Blue Swell
- Via Vegrandis – II
- Karl Blau – Introducing Karl Blau
Chad Pope (DJ)
Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)
- MONEY – Suicide Songs
- Pinegrove – Cardinal
- DIIV – Is the Is Are
- Abi Reimold – Wriggling
- Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
- Angel Olsen – My Woman
- Mitski – Puberty 2
- Explosions in the Sky – The Wilderness
- Mothers – When You Walk a Long Distance You Are Tired
- Lucy Dacus – No Burden
Ian Judge (DJ)
Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)
- Frank Ocean – Blonde
- Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
- Noname – Telefone
- The Weeknd – Starboy
- D.R.A.M – Big Baby D.R.A.M
- Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
- Nxworries – Yes Lawd!
- Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
- JMSN – It Is
- Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition
Favorite Songs of 2016 (In Order)
- Childish Gambino – Baby Boy
- The Weeknd – Starboy
- Steve Lacy – Some
- Ty Dolla $ign – Stealing
- DJ Khaled – Holy Key (feat. Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar & Betty Wright)
- A Tribe Called Quest- We the People
- Common – A Bigger Picture Called Free (feat. Syd & Bilal)
- Solange – Cranes in the Sky
- A$AP Rocky – Telephone Calls (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Playboy Carti & Young Gleesh)
- Chance The Rapper – Blessings (Reprise)
- Mac Miller – Congratulations (feat. Bilal)
- Frank Ocean – Skyline To
Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)
- How To Be A Human Being – Glass Animals
- Good Grief – Lucius
- Get To Heaven – Everything Everything
- Big Mess – Grouplove
- Every Night The Same Dream – Ball Park Music
- The Life Of Pablo – Kanye West
- The Bible 2 – AJJ
Erik Schweitzer (DJ)
Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)
- Frank Ocean – Blonde
- Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition
- Gorguts – Pleiades’ Dust
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity
- Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
- A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
- Insomnium – Winter’s Gate
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
- David Bowie – ★ [Blackstar]
- Brain Tentacles – Brain Tentacles
Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)
David Bowie – Blackstar
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Drive-By-Truckers – American Band
Elizabeth Cook – Exodus of Venus
The Devil Makes Three – Redemption & Ruin
Charles Bradley – Changes
Bob Mould – Patch the Sky
Lucinda Williams – The Ghosts of Highway 20
Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome
Matthew Novoa (DJ)
Favorite Album of 2016
Lido – Everything
Favorite Album of 2016
Frank Ocean – Blonde
