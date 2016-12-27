Hey everyone, it’s DJ Hails here (AKA Sahil Laul) and as the year wraps up, it’s time for the staff at the station to reveal their top picks for albums, songs, and artists of the year! Along with crowd favorites such as Frank Ocean’s Blonde and A Tribe Called Quest’s We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, there were many unique picks such as Ry X’s Dawn and Radio Dept’s Running Out Of Love. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or just a dabbler, hopefully you can find some great new music from 2016 that you will love on these lists! Hope everyone had a great 366 days. Happy New Year from all of us at WHUS!

 

Sahil Laul (Music Director)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

  1. Ry X – Dawn
  2. Kaytranada – 99.9%
  3. The Avalanches – Wildflower
  4. Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
  5. James Blake – The Colour in Anything
  6. Bon Iver – 22, A Million
  7. Drake – Views
  8. Rihanna – ANTI
  9. Haelos – Full Circle
  10. KONGOS – Egomaniac

 

Craig Ruddy (Hip-Hop Director)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)

Chance The rapper – Coloring book

Snoop Dogg – Coolaid

Isaiah Rashad – The Suns Tirade

Anderson Paak – Malibu

Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – The Easy Truth

 

Kailey Townsend (Operations Manager)

DJ Kale’s Top Album’s I Actually Purchased, Listened, (all the way through) and Loved

  1. Solange – A Seat at the Table
  2. Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
  3. Angel Olsen – My Woman
  4. Joyce Manor – Cody
  5. Frank Ocean – Blonde
  6. Mitski – Puberty 2
  7. Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
  8. Basement – Promise Everything
  9. Beyonce – Lemonade
  10. Kaytranada – 99.9%

 

George Bennett (Assistant Music Director)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)

Boxed In – Melt

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service

Palace – So Long Forever

STRFKR – Being No One, Going Nowhere

Animal Eyes – Where We Go

Favorite New Artists in 2016 (No Order)

Max Pope

Magic City Hippies

Hippo Campus

Whitney

NAO

 

Joel Atkinson (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

  1. Radio Dept – Running Out Of Love
  2. Heron Oblivion – s/t
  3. Tess & Dave – s/t
  4. Cavern of Anti-Matter – Void Beats/Invocation Trex
  5. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity
  6. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
  7. Besnard Lakes – A Coliseum Complex Museum
  8. Beverly – The Blue Swell
  9. Via Vegrandis – II
  10. Karl Blau – Introducing Karl Blau

 

Chad Pope (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

  1. MONEY – Suicide Songs
  2. Pinegrove – Cardinal
  3. DIIV – Is the Is Are
  4. Abi Reimold – Wriggling
  5. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
  6. Angel Olsen – My Woman
  7. Mitski – Puberty 2
  8. Explosions in the Sky – The Wilderness
  9. Mothers – When You Walk a Long Distance You Are Tired
  10. Lucy Dacus – No Burden

 

Ian Judge (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

  1. Frank Ocean – Blonde
  2. Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
  3. Noname – Telefone
  4. The Weeknd – Starboy
  5. D.R.A.M – Big Baby D.R.A.M
  6. Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
  7. Nxworries – Yes Lawd!
  8. Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
  9. JMSN – It Is
  10. Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition

Favorite Songs of 2016 (In Order)

  1. Childish Gambino – Baby Boy
  2. The Weeknd – Starboy
  3. Steve Lacy – Some
  4. Ty Dolla $ign – Stealing
  5. DJ Khaled – Holy Key (feat. Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar & Betty Wright)
  6. A Tribe Called Quest- We the People
  7. Common – A Bigger Picture Called Free (feat. Syd & Bilal)
  8. Solange – Cranes in the Sky
  9. A$AP Rocky – Telephone Calls (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Playboy Carti & Young Gleesh)
  10. Chance The Rapper – Blessings (Reprise)
  11. Mac Miller – Congratulations (feat. Bilal)
  12. Frank Ocean – Skyline To

 

Naomi Vilvovsky (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

  1. How To Be A Human Being – Glass Animals
  2. Good Grief – Lucius
  3. Get To Heaven – Everything Everything
  4. Big Mess – Grouplove
  5. Every Night The Same Dream – Ball Park Music
  6. The Life Of Pablo – Kanye West
  7. The Bible 2 – AJJ

 

Erik Schweitzer (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (In Order)

  1. Frank Ocean – Blonde
  2. Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition
  3. Gorguts – Pleiades’ Dust
  4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity
  5. Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
  6. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
  7. Insomnium – Winter’s Gate
  8. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
  9. David Bowie – ★ [Blackstar]
  10. Brain Tentacles – Brain Tentacles

 

Bob Conner (DJ)

Favorite Albums of 2016 (No Order)

David Bowie – Blackstar

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Drive-By-Truckers – American Band

Elizabeth Cook – Exodus of Venus

The Devil Makes Three – Redemption & Ruin

Charles Bradley – Changes

Bob Mould – Patch the Sky

Lucinda Williams – The Ghosts of Highway 20

Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome

 

 

Matthew Novoa (DJ)

Favorite Album of 2016

Lido – Everything

 

Michael Demarco (DJ)

Favorite Album of 2016

Frank Ocean – Blonde

 

 

 

