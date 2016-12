Bicycle Talk Episode 29: Dedicated to Myron Storch: Pedestrian and Cyclist vs. Car Deaths and How to Prevent Them; More Cyclocross Nationals

Fran’s dad out for a walk for his health and was killed by a careless driver. We talk about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving and ways to prevent needless injuries and deaths by vehicle. Also, Ron talks some more about upcoming Cyclocross Nationals!