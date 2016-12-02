Interview By: Carlos Gardeazabal

Photos By: Ernesto René Rodríguez

José Miguel Sánchez Gómez, better known as Yoss, to present the English editions of his novels Se alquila un planeta ( translated as Planet for Rent) Super Extra Grande. and Yoss is an outstanding Cuban writer with an extensive body of published work, including science fiction and fantastic literature as well as realistic narrative and literary criticism. Yoss Radio ciudad perdida, my radio show at WHUS. We talked about his work, the relations between the United States and Cuba, science fiction in Cuba and Latin America, and the influence of music in his work, from Wagner and Richard Strauss to Latin American rock and, especially, heavy metal, including his own band visited UConn to present the English editions of his novelsta (kindly accepted my invitation to be interviewed for, my radio show at WHUS. We talked about his work, the relations between the United States and Cuba, science fiction in Cuba and Latin America, and the influence of music in his work, from Wagner and Richard Strauss to Latin American rock and, especially, heavy metal, including his own band Tenaz