Fats are NOT bad! They belong in our bodies, and are wrongly maligned. If they get damaged, it’s a problem. Here’s how to prevent that. Also, lowering cholesterol naturally, and the real story behind cholesterol.
Fats are NOT bad! They belong in our bodies, and are wrongly maligned. If they get damaged, it’s a problem. Here’s how to prevent that. Also, lowering cholesterol naturally, and the real story behind cholesterol.
[…] http://whus.org/2016/05/20/radio-naturopath-episode-81-10-things-to-know-about-fats-lowering-cholest… […]